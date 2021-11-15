CBBC's Jamie Johnson is tackling racism in football

Racism in football is a big topic that's been in the news a lot in recent months.

It follows events like Euro 2020 and England's World Cup qualifier against Hungary in October which saw a number of black football players receive racial abuse both in person and online.

CBBC show Jamie Johnson is highlighting the problem at grassroots level in some of its latest episodes.

It has introduced a storyline where one young black football stars is racially abused during a match.

Here's what some of the show's stars and some young people who watched the episodes had to say about the topic.

With footage from CBBC's Jamie Johnson.