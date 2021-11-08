Sir Ian McKellen: Lord of the Rings star hangs out with young actor Millie

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Watch Millie give Sir Ian a tour of her home town

It was a dream come true for inspiring actor Millie as she hung out with famous actor Sir Ian McKellen.

Millie is a model, actor and Down's syndrome activist. She took a photo of herself outside the Theatre Royal in Windsor after watching Sir Ian perform in a show.

Sir Ian has been in lots of films but you might recognise him from Lord of the Rings where he played Gandalf.

When Sir Ian saw Millie's post on social media, he got in touch with her dad and asked if she could give him a tour of her home town.

Outwith_millieanna/Instagram

Millie, 17, took Sir Ian to drink coffee, eat fudge and even had dinner at her favourite restaurant. Later on, he even went to visit her family and met her dog Lola.

Sir Ian is Millie's acting hero, and she said: "I love that he has good energy and is iconic."

When she found out Sir Ian wanted to hang out with her, she said: "Wow Ian wants to see me, I think that is absolutely 100% amazing, I felt so good."

After spending four and a half hours together and eating pasta and pizza at her favourite restaurant, Millie said: "He is amazing, he was really fun to be with."

Outwith_millieanna/Instagram

Millie has Down's syndrome, which is a genetic condition which typically affects someone's learning and physical features.

Hollywood film star Sir Ian said his cousin had the same condition.

Millie's dream in the future is to follow in his footsteps and be an actor - and her special day with the star has increased her social media following massively, with now more than 10,000 followers.

Millie and her family are hoping to give her new followers a positive perspective of what life is like living with Down's syndrome.

Millie said: "Down's syndrome is a no big deal because you can do anything if you can set your mind to it."