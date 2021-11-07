play
Young actress hangs out with famous actor

A young actress got a surprise when famous actor Sir Ian McKellen asked to hang out with her.

Millie, is a model, actor and Down's syndrome activist. You might recognise Sir Ian as Gandalf from the Lord of the Rings movies.

She took a picture of herself outside the Theatre Royal in Windsor after watching Sir Ian McKellen perform in a show.

Ian saw the post and got in touch with Mille's dad to ask if she could give him a tour of her hometown.

They ended up spending almost a whole day together, eating fudge, drinking coffee and dining at Millie's favourite restaurant. He even visited her family home and met her dog Lola!

