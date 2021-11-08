Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Who got voted off?

Adam Peaty became the sixth celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night after facing Tilly Ramsay in the dreaded dance off.

Adam and his partner Katya Jones performed their Jive to Little Bitty Pretty One by Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers.

Then, Tilly Ramsay and her partner Nikita Kuzmin performed their Tango to Kings & Queens by Ava Max, in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

After the dance-off the judges decided to save Tilly, meaning Adam's time in the competition is over.

Craig Revel Horwood said: "Firstly, I wouldn't have put these couples in the bottom. That's just me personally, but seeing they are there and I've got to choose, I'm finding it really difficult tonight and this isn't like me. But for the reason of a better dancer and a better dance off scenario, I'm going to choose to save Nikita and Tilly."

Motsi Mabuse also chose to save Tilly and Nikita, saying: "I mean, it has been a tough competition. All the couples have performed really, really well. One of the biggest lessons I've ever learned while judging is music is key, and I think the couple for me that was more sound to the music is going to be Tilly and Nikita."

And Anton Du Beke agreed, he said: 'Well, this was a great dance off. I'm delighted for both couples performing that well in the dance off. If you have a dance off, you want both people to dance really, really well and they both did. I found it so equal I was desperate for something to happen to make me choose and there was a moment in one of the dances that made me decide and that was Tilly and Nikita.'

With three votes to Tilly and Nikita, it meant they had won the majority vote and would be staying in the competition regardless, however Head Judge Shirley Ballas said she would have decided to save Adam and Katya.

When asked by Tess about their time on the show, Adam said: "I have absolutely loved every single challenge. I've never had a challenge like this. As an Olympian for 16 years, I've pushed my body to places that I never thought it could be pushed. This is just a whole new ballgame and I've got so much respect for everyone that dances across the world and to all of these contestants and pros that put themselves on the line every single week, it's just been a great experience."

Katya was then asked if she had any words for her partner and said: "I was not ready to be in this position today. But looking back, this is you, you have done all of this. None of us expected you to come from the Olympics. After the dance off, I looked at him and he had tears in his eyes. Someone who's an absolute unbeatable machine that we see defending his titles for seven years non-stop, being emotional about dancing. I really think you deserve a lot more appreciation for what you've done and I was not ready for this."

The remaining couples will take to the dance floor again next Saturday.

