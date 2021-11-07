Ed Sheeran's new album 'Equals' shoots to the top of the charts

Official CHarts Show/Youtube

Ed Sheeran's new album has had a HUGE first week.

The album, called Equals, shot straight to the top of the UK's Official Albums Chart.

This is Ed's fifth album to top the UK charts, and with 139,000 sales it has done better than the rest of this week's Top 30 combined!

Equals has had the biggest opening week for an album in the UK since Ed's third album Divide came out, just over four years ago in 2017.

Speaking to his fans Ed said: "Thank you so much for making Equals the Number 1 album in the UK this week. I don't know what else to say, you guys are great, thank you so much for all listening to it, I hope you enjoy it. I hope to see you on tour next year."

Ed's albums

Asylum/Atlantic/Elektra Records

So far Ed has released five albums, four of which are solo, and one a collaboration.

For his four solo albums, Ed has named them after mathematical symbols.

He has released: Plus (+), Multiply (x) Divide (÷) and now Equals (=).

Earlier this year it was announced that Ed Sheeran was the new shirt sponsor for his local football team, Ipswich Town.

Printed on the footballers shirts were the symbols: +-=÷x leaving some fans guessing as to what Ed's next album might be called.