Hyenas catch covid in world first at in Denver zoo

Denver Zoo/AP Kibo, one of the hyenas at Denver Zoo has tested positive for coronavirus.

Two hyenas have caught coronavirus, becoming the first confirmed case in hyenas in the world.

The hyenas named Ngozi and Kibo live in Denver Zoo in the US, and were tested for the virus after their keepers noticed they were unwell.

The National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) confirmed that the hyenas had tested positive for coronavirus, alongside 11 lions and two tigers at the zoo.

"Hyenas are famously tough, resilient animals that are known to be highly tolerant to anthrax, rabies and distemper. They are otherwise healthy and expected to make a full recovery," the zoo said in a statement.

Will they be okay?

Denver Zoo The zoo said that Ngozi (pictured) and Kibo had mild symptoms

Zoo officials said that Ngozi and Kibo currently have mild symptoms, including tiredness, a runny nose and an occasional cough, and that their keepers were keeping a close eye on them as they recover.

They also confirmed that the other animals who also tested positive have either fully recovered or are on the path to a full recovery.

The zoo said that none of their lions had been vaccinated against COVID-19, but that their vets are planning to vaccinate them along with the tigers as soon as more doses of the Zoetis vaccine - a vaccine just for animals - becomes available.

"We now know that many other species may be susceptible to COVID-19 based on multiple reports, and we continue to use the highest level of care and precaution when working with all of our 3,000 animals and 450 different species," said Zoo officials.

Can animals catch the coronavirus?

Getty Images There have been a very small number of reported cases of pets catching the virus from their owners

Yes, animals can catch SARS-CoV-2 - the virus that causes COVID-19.

There have been reports that animals from many different species around the world have been able to catch the virus.

This was usually as a result of being in close contact with a human who has the virus.

It is rare that animals catch coronavirus, and they may only have mild symptoms and recover within a few days. This is according to research by the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs - the UK government department responsible for environmental protection and animal welfare.

Scientists are still learning about coronavirus and how it affects animals, and research is being done to help them to learn more.