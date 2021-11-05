What's the best cheese in the world?

quesos y besos

A soft goat's cheese from Spain is officially the world's best.

The cheese, called Olavidia, came first at the 33rd World Cheese Awards - yes, that is a thing - beating more than four thousand other entries from more than 40 countries.

The owner of the cheese, a Spanish cheesemaker called Quesos y Besos, which means Cheeses and Kisses, narrowly won the competition with 103 votes, just five points ahead of a French cheese in second place.

Silvia Pelaez, the owner of the winning cheese producer, said: "We are a small humble cheesemaker in Jaen," a city in southern Spain, with the company only employing six people.

"We've been making cheese for less than five years, so we never imagined we could win the world's biggest prize in cheese so soon," Silvia said after winning.

"Everything we do is inspired by our love for our family, including the name of the business itself, Quesos y Besos, so this is such a special moment for us."

British cheese judge, Jason Hinds told fellow judges on the panel that the goat's cheese had "a flavour that was round and warm."

