COP26: Greta Thunberg leads thousands at youth climate march in Glasgow

Greta Thunberg has branded COP26 a "failure", saying that the people in power need to "wake up".

The climate activist was speaking after she walked with thousands of people, including many children, on a protest march in Glasgow.

Organised by the school strike movement Fridays for Future, the demonstration moved from Kelvingrove Park through to George Square, and was the biggest protest seen so far during the COP26 climate summit taking place in the city.

Continuing her speech Greta said: "We cannot solve a crisis with the same methods that got us into this in the first place.

"What will it take for the people in power to wake up?" She said.

"We don't need any more empty promises," the teenager added as the crowd in Glasgow cheered. "We need immediate drastic annual emission cuts unlike anything the world has ever seen."

So far at COP26, 40 nations have agreed to stop burning coal as a form of generating power, although that didn't include some of the world's biggest polluters America, China and Australia.

However the US, along with Canada and countries in the EU did promise to reduce methane levels.

What is Fridays for Future? Friday is an important day when it comes to youth climate action! The Fridays for Future movement has seen children all around the world walk out of school each Friday to highlight the threat of climate change. The movement took off in 2018 when Greta Thunberg began standing outside the Swedish parliament with a protest sign that read: "School strike for climate". On some protest days, hundreds of thousands have taken part by walking out of their schools around the world.

Thousands of people of all ages, from cities across the UK joined Greta and other climate activists from across the world on the march through Glasgow.

Anna Brown, an organiser of the event from Fridays for Future said: "Today is all about showing that the power is not in that conference centre that only powerful people can get into. It is here in the solidarity with workers, students and young people from all over the world."

It makes young people feel like what they do actually matters. Edie , one of the many children marching in Glasgow

The demonstration through Glasgow happened while politicians continue to debate ways to fix the climate crisis at COP26. The sixth day of the summit, named "youth day", had the theme of empowering the voices of young people.

Fourteen-year-old Will, who was at the march, said: "I think it's really great that at COP they've decided to have a day for young people because not only will it allow our voices to be heard but it will also educate and teach other young people who potentially aren't at COP how they can help."

Edie said having a youth day at COP was really important because "it makes young people feel like what they do actually matters".

Voices from the march

Ten-year-old Zoe came to the protest with a 'Go Greta' sign and said she looks up to the 18-year-old Swedish climate activist because "she is a good role model for young people". Zoe hopes the protest will result in "cutting down on plastic waste" and helping to "protect the planet a bit more".

Her friend Ailsa said: "People will listen to us more and help to sort out what is happening."

Meanwhile Darcey told Newsround she was "quite excited" to be there as she'd never been to a protest before, and wanted to come to the march because she was inspired by Greta Thunberg.

Getty Images Swedish activist Greta Thunberg was seen in the crowd during the march

Fourteen-year-old Finlay, travelled to Glasgow from Ullapool in the Scottish Highlands, with his dad.

He says young people "shouldn't think twice" about protesting for the things they care about, saying: "If there's something that you love and you want to protect it, then you should do that, don't think twice about it".

Ten-year-old Philip who is also on the march with his parents said: "I came here today because I want my future to be good and I want everyone else's future to be good."

Missing school

People of all ages gathered at Kelvingrove Park ahead of the march

Some young climate activists in Glasgow were missing a day of school to attend the protest.

Glasgow City Council and most nearby local councils told the BBC schoolchildren will not be punished for taking part in the climate strike.

However, pupils in East Dunbartonshire were told they will be marked as having unauthorised absence if they do not attend lessons while on the march.

A spokesperson for North Lanarkshire Council said: "Tackling climate change is a subject on everyone's lips just now with Glasgow hosting COP26. While we encourage pupils to take an active interest current and world affairs, it is important they attend school as often as possible.

Asked about the protests, a spokesman for the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said missing school for demonstrations is "extremely disruptive at a time when the pandemic has already had a huge impact" on young people's learning.

"We do understand why young people feel so strongly about climate change, and we want to see them use that passion and turn it into action," the statement added, while pointing out other ways children can take action, such as the Climate Leaders Awards - which will see young people recognised for their efforts to try and protect the environment.

Meanwhile Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was committed to "meaningful engagement" between the Scottish government and young people and to involve them in decision-making.

She said: "In Scotland, we are already acting to tackle the climate emergency, but, as we have heard from children and young people this week from Scotland and round the globe, is it not enough and we must do more."

PA Media The stage at George Square where activists from around the world spoke to crowds gathered in Glasgow

Vanessa Nakate

From Sweden, Columbia, Papa New Guinea, Uganda, Pakistan and the UK - Young activists from across the world spoke to those marching from a stage at George Square in Glasgow.

One of them was Ugandan climate activist, Vanessa Nakate.

Vanessa is 24 and lives in Kampala, the country's capital and largest city. She says she began reading about the struggles people in her community faced because of climate change in 2018 and began her own climate change protest the following year.

Vanessa says that Africa is suffering the worst impacts of climate change, despite the continent only being responsible for 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Now campaigning for global action she told crowds in Glasgow: "We are in a crisis", but added there is hope if leaders listen.

"The farms can blossom again, the animals can rejoice, because there is water to drink. There is a loud singing in once-parched lands. the pain and suffering are gone.

"We won't have to fight for limited resources, because there will be enough for everyone."

On Thursday night, ahead of the day of youth action at COP26, Prince Charles met with Vanessa in Glasgow.

The Prince of Wales revealed that they spoke "about the role young people can play in ensuring the health of the planet for future generations".

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales said he had been invited to join the march through Glasgow, but said taking part would be "difficult".

Prince Charles said he understood the anger and frustration of the young activists in a speech at COP26, telling global visitors to the summit that the "weight of history" was on their shoulders.

Talking about Friday's march he said: "Some people said I should join - that's more difficult - but the point is, please don't forget these people out there. Don't forget that it's their future."