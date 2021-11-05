COP26: Fridays for Future climate march in Glasgow in photos
Climate activists Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate are taking part in a march in Glasgow organised by the school strike movement Fridays for Future.
It's day six of the COP26 climate summit and thousands of children are taking part in today's climate march through Glasgow.
PA Media
Fridays for Future started when Greta Thunberg started standing outside the Swedish parliament with a sign that said "school strike for climate" in August 2018. Other activists followed and it is now a global movement with children all over the world taking part.
Getty-Images
Its estimated thousands of people are taking part. The organisers told the BBC they want the leaders at COP26 to see the march and "think ‘Wow, young people are really passionate about this. We need to be passionate about this.'"
Reuters
Some children have hand-made signs asking the people in charge to take action.
PA Media
Young people around the world will suffer the worst affects of climate change if nothing is done to stop it.
EPA
Lots of children will be missing school to take part in today's march. Glasgow City Council has told the BBC that children skipping school to attend won't get in trouble as long as the parents tell their schools that they are going to be absent.
Reuters
The march, which is organised by Fridays for Future in Scotland, started at Kelvingrove park in the West of Glasgow and will finish in the city's St George's square where activists like Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate will speak.