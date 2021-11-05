play
Watch Newsround

Meet Txai - the activist fighting for Brazil's rainforests

Txai Surui is the founder of the Indigenous Youth movement in her home state of Rondonia in Brazil.

Inspired by her parents, Txai became a climate activist from an early age and campaigned against deforestation all over the world - a huge topic for Brazilians as their Amazon rainforest is under threat.

Now 24 years old, Txai is part of the WWF-Brazil Deliberative Council and is training to be an environmental lawyer.

Martin went to meet her in at Cop26 in Glasgow, where she received a standing ovation for her speech to world leaders.

