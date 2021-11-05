Azeem Rafiq: Yorkshire cricket club's chairman has resigned

Getty Images Yorkshire County Cricket Club's (YCCC) Roger Hutton has resigned as chairman over the treatment of Azeem Rafiq

It's after widespread criticism of the club following an investigation into the racism experienced by one of its former players, Azeem Rafiq.

Yesterday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) - who run the sport - criticised YCCC's response to what happened. They also banned the club from hosting England matches in the future.

Mr Hutton said the club "should have recognised at the time the serious allegations of racism."

He also expressed he'd "experienced a culture that refuses to accept change or challenge" during his time at YCCC.

An investigation found Rafiq was a victim of "racial harassment and bullying", however the club said it would take no disciplinary action.

The ECB said it was "clear" Yorkshire's handling of the issue was "wholly unacceptable and is causing serious damage to the reputation of the game".

The board has said the ban on hosting England games will last until the club has "clearly demonstrated that it can meet the standards expected".

"Given recent events, it is clear there are serious questions regarding the governance and management of YCCC," a statement from the ECB said.

"The club's failure in relation to actions and responses to their own report represent a significant breach of its obligations to the game."

In his resignation statement, Mr Hutton apologised to Mr Rafiq and he's also called for other members on the cricket club's board to resign.

"I would like to take this opportunity to apologise unreservedly to Azeem," he said.

"I am sorry that we could not persuade executive members of the board to recognise the gravity of the situation and show care and contrition.

"There has been a constant unwillingness from the executive members of the board and senior management at the club to apologise and to accept [there was] racism and to look forward.

"During my time as chairman, I take responsibility for failing to persuade them to take appropriate and timely action."

Who is Azeem Rafiq and what happened to him?

Azeem Rafiq is a former England U19 and Yorkshire cricket captain. He played for Yorkshire County Cricket Club from 2008 - 2014 then 2016 - 2018.

Last year Rafiq told the ESPN "institutional racism" at the club affected his mental health.

The player said he was in pain every day from the racist behaviour.

He also said when he reported the racism it was "ignored" by the club.

What is racism? Racism is when someone is treated differently because of the colour of their skin or their culture. This can mean treating someone badly because they look different or speak a different language. Or it can mean bullying someone whose religious beliefs or cultural tradition may mean they wear their hair a certain way dress differently Institutional racism is when racism is so deep-rooted in an organisation that it affects the way that organisation is run. Racism is accepted or ignored, and those who call it out are often ignored or punished.

How was it investigated?

An independent report was commissioned by Yorkshire County Cricket Club in August 2020.

Azeem Rafiq made 43 allegations of racism and the panel confirmed seven of the allegations.

The report agreed that Rafiq had been a victim of "racial harassment and bullying", but the panel said it was unable to decide whether or not there was institutional racism.

What else was in the report?

Not everything in the report was released, but ESPN claims they have seen parts which were removed including a senior player that plays for the club admitting using a racist term about Rafiq's Pakistani heritage.

However, the Yorkshire County Cricket Club report concluded it was "friendly and good-natured banter".

A spokesman for Prime Minister said Boris Johnson was "absolutely clear that racist language like that should never be used in any context whatsoever".

The spokesman said: "These are very serious allegations which have clearly had a significant impact on Azeem Rafiq and it's important they are investigated thoroughly and quickly."