Wicked: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo cast as Glinda and Elphaba

Getty Images Ariana will play Glinda and Cynthia with play Elphaba

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have revealed that they have been cast as Glinda and Elphaba in the upcoming Wicked movie.

The two stars revealed that they would be playing the iconic roles in a surprise post on their social media accounts.

"Pink goes good with green. Congratulations Miss A, the part was made for you, I look forward to sharing this musical journey with you." said Cynthia in special message to Ariana.

"Honoured doesn't begin to cover it, I can't wait to hug you. See you in Oz. " said Ariana to Cynthia.

What's Wicked all about?

Getty Images Elphaba becomes the Wicked Witch of the West, and Galinda becomes Glinda the Good Witch

Wicked is a hugely successful Broadway musical, based the book 'Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West' by Gregory Maguire.

It tells a different story about what happened in Oz - the magical land from The Wizard of Oz - which takes place years before Dorothy arrived.

It follows the story of Elphaba, a young misunderstood witch, who later goes on to become the Wicked Witch of the West, and her friendship with Glinda, who becomes the Good Witch.

In the first Broadway performance of Wicked, Elphaba was played by Idina Menzel - who plays Elsa in Frozen - and Glinda was played by Kristin Chenoweth.

Ariana Grande will play Glinda in the new movie, and Cynthia Erivo will play Elphaba.

Instagram/Ariana Granda/Cynthia Erivo Ariana and Cynthia shared a screenshot from their recent video chat to celebrate

Ariana has been a big fan of the musical for years, and has sung covers of the songs from the musical, and Cynthia is an award-winning actress and singer who is also set to play The Blue Fairy, in the upcoming Disney live-action remake of Pinocchio.

The film has faced a few setbacks since it was first announced by Universal in 2016, with the pandemic pushing back filming.

The new movie will be directed by Jon M. Chu and filming is due to start later this year with no idea of a release date yet.

What do you think? Are you excited about the casting? Let us know in the comments below!