We hear how you are celebrating Diwali this year

Happy Diwali!

Diwali is the five-day Festival of Lights, celebrated by millions of Hindus, Sikhs and Jains across the world.

This year's celebrations take place between 2 November to 6 November, with the main day of celebration on Thursday 4 November.

Diwali - which for some also coincides with harvest and new year celebrations - is a festival of new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil, and light over darkness.

We spoke to some of you guys to see how you're celebrating this year!

