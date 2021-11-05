Remote learning: New study shows teachers still play an important part to kids

Getty Images

A new study has found teachers still play an important role in supporting Year 6 children in Wales, despite the Covid-19 pandemic and remote learning.

The coronavirus led to lots of changes to the way we all live our lives and many young people found those changes difficult. , including virtual schooling for many months.

Now, around 2,000 pupils in Year 6 across Wales have been questioned by Cardiff University about their relationship with their teachers.

Around 90% of children said they felt cared for and accepted by their teachers, while around 80% agreed that there was at least one adult in school they can talk to about things that worry them.

Jessie Casson

Professor Graham Moore from Cardiff University who led the research.

He said that study showed that despite lockdown, teachers remained important to children's lives.

"Most children have spent a lot of time away from their school and their teachers during the worst parts of the pandemic. But in our study, most children still said they had really good relationships with teachers."

Remember... If you are feeling worried, there is lots of support out there for you to get help. Speak to an adult you trust, like a parent, guardian or a teacher. You can also contact Childline on 0800 1111 for free at any time. Childline is run by the NSPCC.

Professor Graham Moore also said it revealed how important schools are to supporting children's wellbeing.

"The number of children who have difficulties with their emotions, like feeling sad or lonely a lot, has got bigger during the pandemic. But the fact children's relationships with teachers have stayed so good has probably helped stop this becoming even worse."