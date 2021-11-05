play
Watch Newsround

Remote learning: New study shows teachers still play an important part to kids

Last updated at 06:29
comments
View Comments
Pupils in schoolGetty Images

A new study has found teachers still play an important role in supporting Year 6 children in Wales, despite the Covid-19 pandemic and remote learning.

The coronavirus led to lots of changes to the way we all live our lives and many young people found those changes difficult. , including virtual schooling for many months.

Now, around 2,000 pupils in Year 6 across Wales have been questioned by Cardiff University about their relationship with their teachers.

Around 90% of children said they felt cared for and accepted by their teachers, while around 80% agreed that there was at least one adult in school they can talk to about things that worry them.

A child shows her classmates her art creation on video conference callJessie Casson

Professor Graham Moore from Cardiff University who led the research.

He said that study showed that despite lockdown, teachers remained important to children's lives.

"Most children have spent a lot of time away from their school and their teachers during the worst parts of the pandemic. But in our study, most children still said they had really good relationships with teachers."

Professor Graham Moore also said it revealed how important schools are to supporting children's wellbeing.

"The number of children who have difficulties with their emotions, like feeling sad or lonely a lot, has got bigger during the pandemic. But the fact children's relationships with teachers have stayed so good has probably helped stop this becoming even worse."

More like this

two boys on the floor reading

Diversity in books: Children's books increase their minority representation

children at climate protests

Climate protests: Should you be allowed to protest even if it means missing school?

teacher-pupils-classroom.

World Teachers' Day: What makes a great teacher?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

kids
play
2:34

'Dear world leaders - take action on climate change!'

RSPCA-top-5-tips-for-keeping-pets-safe.

How to keep pets safe during fireworks

eternals
play
2:44

Marvel fan Dennis meets the stars of the Eternals

Newsround Home