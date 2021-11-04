Uranus: How to see the planet in the sky on Thursday

NASA

Stargazers will have a chance to see the planet Uranus tonight!

The seventh planet from the sun is going to be at its brightest when it reaches its closest point to Earth on Thursday 5 November.

With the naked eye it will appear as a faint star, but with binoculars or a telescope you might be able to make out its blue-green colour. .

And it should be visible all night long, according to experts.

How to spot Uranus

Normally Uranus is not an easy planet to spot, but tonight Uranus will reach a point called "opposition", which means that as Earth passes between the Sun and Jupiter, the planet will appear as though it is opposite the Sun.

According to NASA, when Uranus reaches opposition "it is bright enough to be visible for someone with excellent eyesight under very dark skies and ideal conditions."

Using a telescope is probably the best way to pick out its disk shape and greenish-blue colour.

"If you know where to look, it should be visible with binoculars or a backyard telescope," say NASA.

Facts on Uranus

NASA The picture was captured by Hubble Space Telescope and shows Uranus surrounded by its four major rings.

Uranus is made of water, methane, and ammonia fluids above a rocky centre. Its atmosphere is made of hydrogen and helium like Jupiter and Saturn, but it also has methane. The methane gives Uranus its blue-green colour.

Uranus also has faint rings. The inner rings are narrow and dark. The outer rings are brightly coloured and easier to see.