What does your dog like watching on TV?

Last updated at 13:13
Dogs watching tvGetty Images
Is your dog going to become a "remote control hogger"?

Snooker? Strictly? Crufts? We love watching them, but it's also normal for our canine companions to have their eyes fixated on the screen too!

Well, a new TV channel is launching in the UK, aimed at our furry friends! Programmes made specifically to entertain dogs will be shown on DogTV, in the hope it might help your pooch feel entertained, relaxed and maybe even fall sleep.

Many dog experts still argue that there is no replacement for human interaction or a good walk.

But, we want to know if your dog enjoys winding down in front of the telly?

Dog watching TVGetty Images
Crufts in 3D anyone?

Dog TV is made up of content which is designed to keep dogs entertained whilst their owners are away.

They say leaving the channel on for your dog means they are "less likely to develop stress, separation anxiety or other related problems".

Does your dog enjoy watching the box with you? Is there anything in particular they like?

Let us know using the comments section below!

