Diversity in books: Children's books increase their minority representation

Children's books have had an increase in minority representation for the fourth year running, according to a report.

The Reflecting Realities survey by The Centre for Literacy in Primary Education (CLPE) has found that 15% of children's book have a minority ethnic character which is an increase from 10% in 2019 and only 7% in 2017.

CLPE say they are pleased with the increase but they say "there is still some way to go" before children's books accurately reflect the school population.

'Seeing yourself'

The survey looks at and evaluates representation within picture books, fiction and non fiction for ages 3-11.

It was started to help make sure all children have the chance to see themselves represented in the books they read.

It also found that 8% of the books published in 2020 featured an ethnic minority main character, which is up from 1% in 2017.

Although representation has improved in picture and non-fiction books, the percentage of characters from minority ethnic background in fiction has stayed the same.

CLPE announced that along with the Paul Hamlyn Foundation, they are taking the lessons learnt from this research into ten schools to support the reading journeys of 300 children across a three year period.

The project will look at the impact having representative books will have on pupils reading and writing.

Louise Johns-Shepherd, the CLPE boss, said that they can see a change in the publishing industry to change "the quality of pictures, descriptions and stories of people from... minorities," and they are happy with the changes.

But they also say: "We are not yet at the point where children of colour have the same experience of literature as their white peers."

Do you think there is enough diversity in the books you read? Let us know what you think about representation in books in the comments.