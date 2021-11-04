The 15-year-old finalist from this year's Earthshot prize, Vinisha Umashankar, has been a key young voice at COP26.

On Tuesday, the Indian inventor was given a standing ovation by an audience of world leaders, after calling on them to "stop talking and start doing."

"I didn't expect the standing ovation but I'm really glad I got to speak to them", she told Newsround.

Vinisha was nominated for Prince William's environmental prize after inventing a solar powered ironing cart which has the potential to dramatically limit pollution in India.