COP26: Nations agree to cut out coal but critics say it's not enough

Getty Images Coal plants, like this one in China, generate power cheaply but are the single biggest cause of climate change.

The UK says 40 nations have agreed to stop burning coal as a form of generating power.

Coal is the single biggest cause of climate change as the burning of it releases harmful greenhouse gases into the air.

At COP26 in Glasgow on Wednesday, heavy cola using countries including Poland, Vietnam and Chile have all pledged to find alternative, greener methods of generating power instead of the fossil fuel.

But some of the world's biggest polluters, including Australia, India, China and the US, did not sign up to the pledge.

Campaigners say they are pleased with the progress but it is not enough.

What does the pledge actually say?

Getty Images Although progress has been made, coal power plants still produced around 37% of the world's electricity in 2019.

Many of the nations have agreed to not invest anymore money into coal powered industry, both in their own countries and overseas.

The larger nations have said they will phase out coal power in the 2030s, with the poorer nations being allowed another decade to find alternative power sources like wind, solar or hydro power.

This is because greener energy sources are more expensive to build and run at the moment.

'Falls well short'

Getty Images

There has been criticism of the agreement because it does not mention the harmful use of gas and oil power, also fossil fuels.

Many also believe that if big polluters like China, Australia and India don't agree to deals like this, it is not going to have enough of an impact on the environment.

The UK has promised that from 2024 it will no longer use coal to generate electricity.

Juan Pablo Osornio, from charity organisation Greenpeace, said: "Overall this statement still falls well short of the ambition needed on fossil fuels in this critical decade."

He added: "The small print seemingly gives countries enormous leeway to pick their own phase-out date, despite the shiny headline."

UK business and energy secretary Kwasi Kwarteng was more upbeat, saying: "The world is moving in the right direction, standing ready to seal coal's fate and embrace the environmental and economic benefits of building a future that is powered by clean energy."