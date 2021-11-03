Little Amal: Refugee puppet's journey comes to an end in Manchester

Getty Images Crowds greet Little Amal at Old Trafford

Little Amal, a giant puppet of a nine-year-old Syrian refugee that has travelled almost 5,000 miles from the Turkish-Syrian border has found her final home in Manchester.

On Wednesday she visited Old Trafford, the home of Manchester United, where she met the Women's First Team and children from local schools.

Her journey ended on Wednesday evening with an event to welcome her to Manchester.

Little Amal was created to show what it's like for young refugees travelling from war-torn Syria and to highlight the difficulties many refugees face to reach a safe place.

Who is Little Amal and where has she been?

Little Amal, which is Arabic for hope, has been constructed by the Handspring Puppet Company, which previously made the horses for the stage version of War Horse.

The puppet needs to be operated by three people - one inside the body on a pair of stilts, and two others beside it moving the arms.

She started her journey in Turkey, on 27 July and has travelled across Greece, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and France before arriving in the UK.

Along the way she was greeted by crowds across Europe and even met the Pope in Rome.

After crossing the sea and landing in Dover on the coast of UK, she visited London, Coventry, Birmingham, Sheffield, Barnsley, Wigan and Rochdale.

The project organisers say Little Amal's journey contains an important message - not to forget about the millions of refugee children she represents.