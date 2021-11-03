Diwali: Pictures of the lights and parades from around the UK
The main day of the Hindu, Sikh and Jain festival of lights takes place on Thursday 4 November, but some towns and cities across the UK have had events in the run up to the big day - have a look at some of the photos here!
There was a big parade in Northampton town centre on Saturday 30 October to mark the Diwali lights switch-on, with lots of lanterns and, as you can see here, a big elephant!
West Northamptonshire Council
And that wasn't the only animal to parade the streets of Northampton - look at this huge bird!
West Northamptonshire Council
They turned on the Diwali lights in Trafalgar Square in London on Saturday 23 October. Lots of battery-powered tea lights were released on small boats into the square's fountain, along with people's Diwali wishes
Getty Images
A tunnel of lights was also set up on the square, and lots of people came to the capital city's centre to see it.
Getty Images
Leicester is thought to be home to the biggest Diwali celebrations outside of India. The Wheel of Light, that you can see peeking behind the Hindu gods here, is a recent feature of the festival in the city.
Leicester City Council
Thousands of people attended the light switch-on event in Leicester on 24 October, and the usual fireworks display was replaced with a Fire Garden, with spectacular displays like the one shown here - just don't try it at home!