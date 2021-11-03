play
Diwali: Pictures of the lights and parades from around the UK

The main day of the Hindu, Sikh and Jain festival of lights takes place on Thursday 4 November, but some towns and cities across the UK have had events in the run up to the big day - have a look at some of the photos here!
There was a big parade in Northampton town centre on Saturday 30 October to mark the Diwali lights switch-on, with lots of lanterns and, as you can see here, a big elephant!
Northampton town centre Diwali paradeWest Northamptonshire Council
And that wasn't the only animal to parade the streets of Northampton - look at this huge bird!
Northampton town centre Diwali paradeWest Northamptonshire Council
They turned on the Diwali lights in Trafalgar Square in London on Saturday 23 October. Lots of battery-powered tea lights were released on small boats into the square's fountain, along with people's Diwali wishes
Small boats with colourful electric tea lights in Trafalgar SquareGetty Images
A tunnel of lights was also set up on the square, and lots of people came to the capital city's centre to see it.
Trafalgar Square, LondonGetty Images
Leicester is thought to be home to the biggest Diwali celebrations outside of India. The Wheel of Light, that you can see peeking behind the Hindu gods here, is a recent feature of the festival in the city.
People dressed up as hindu gods with wheel of lights in backgroundLeicester City Council
Thousands of people attended the light switch-on event in Leicester on 24 October, and the usual fireworks display was replaced with a Fire Garden, with spectacular displays like the one shown here - just don't try it at home!
Rings of fire at Leicester city councilLeicester City Council

