Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Songs and dances for Week 7

Last week was Halloween special on Strictly and wow the costumes, make-up and spooky performances did not disappoint.

The couples gave the judges some frightful performances but it was Ice Queen Rose and her partner Giovanni who came top of the leader board with a perfect score of 40 for their Tango to Ed Sheeran's Shivers.

With only nine contestants remaining after Judi Love and her partner Graziano Di Prima left last week, we take a look at what the stars will be shimmering to this week!

What songs and dances can we expect?

Getty Images Rhys and Nancy will dance to Jonas Brothers song What A Man Gotta Do

CBBC's very own Rhys and his dance partner Nancy will be performing a Quickstep to Jonas Brothers' What A Man Gotta Do.

TV presenter AJ and pro dancer Kai will be taking on the Charleston this week and dancing to Don't Bring Lulu by Dorothy Provine.

Rose and Giovanni are performing the Samba to Cinema Italian by Kate Hudson, but will it move them to the top of the leader board again?

Getty Images Will Dolly Parton's famous 9 to 5 song bring good luck to Sara and Aljaz

Sara and Aljaz found themselves with the lowest scores last week, but will the Quickstep be their dance? They'll be dancing to Dolly Parton's famous song 9 to 5.

Adam and Katya will be taking on the Jive and grooving to Little Bitty Pretty One by Frankie Lymon and The Teenagers.

Dan and Nadiya are doing the couple's choice this week, so their performance might be something different to the usual Latin and Ballroom routines. They'll be bopping to Classic by MKTO.

Getty Images It's time to Tango for Tilly and Nikita, they'll dance to Ava Max's Kings and Queens

Tilly and Nikita did a spooky cha cha cha last week, so this Saturday's dance of the Tango will be a change for the couple. The song they're dancing to is Kings and Queens by Ava Max.

The Rumba has never been awarded a perfect score of 40 before, but maybe John and Johannes can change that when they perform to Shape of My Heart by Sting.

Singer Tom and his pro partner Amy have the song Amparito Roca by Jaime Texidor for their Paso Doble performance.

Let us know who you're looking forward to watching this week? Who is your favourite couple? How do you think CBBC's Rhys Stephenson is getting on?