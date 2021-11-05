I'm A Celebrity 2021: Everything we know so far

ITV

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! will soon be returning to our screens for its 21st series, here's everything we know so far.

When does the series start and how long will it be?

The 2021 series is expected to air later this month. Last year's series was just under three weeks long, but we are not yet sure how long the 2021 series will be.

At the National Television Awards I'm A Celeb presenter Declan Donnelly said there will be a show every night unlike last year.

"One thing we will be doing differently this year [is] we will have a full series" he said.

He said that he and co-host Ant McPartlin received praise when the first show aired on a Sunday night last year, with people saying that they'd "saved 2020," but there was criticism of the highlights show on Saturday night with viewers being disappointed it wasn't a live show.

Where is it going to be?

It will be filmed in Gwrych Castle, Abergele, North Wales, for the second time. TV personality Giovanna Fletcher was crowned the first Queen of the Castle in 2020.

"We're excited to return to Gwrych Castle", said I'm a Celeb boss Richard Cowles earlier this year.

"The last series was a huge success and we were made to feel so welcome by everyone locally and can't wait to see everyone again."

The restoration of the castle was sped up after it was featured on the show in 2020.

"Gwrych Castle is a beautiful grade I listed historic house and a must-see destination for tourists visiting Wales," said Dr Mark Baker who is the Chair of the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust.

"I'm A Celebrity being here will really help support its ongoing restoration as well as giving the region a much-needed economic boost. We are all very excited to be working with the team again."

Who is taking part?

Ant and Dec are returning as presenters, but the celebrity campmates for this year's show have not yet been announced by ITV.

There are rumours the line-up could include Jade Thirlwall from Little Mix and Strictly star Jamie Laing.

Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley also dropped a hint he would be taking part, revealing that he would be taking a break from presenting duties on the morning show.

Speaking to co-host Susanna Reid, he said: "Now then, I've got places to go and people to see and things to eat, interesting things to eat."

Of course, Newsround will bring you the latest news when we have confirmation of the contestants.

What challenges will the celebs face?

The celebs will have to face the usual gruesome 'bushtucker trials' as well as challenges to win special treats for the camp.

Last year winner Giovanna Giovanna Fletcher ate a fermented duck egg, a raw fish eye, and all sorts of unsavoury parts of a sheep and bull.

In another challenge Jordan North and Shane Richie were locked in a small box in the ground with lots of snakes.

With the show taking place in Wales the campmates also have to contend with wet weather and a damp castle, a bit different from the warm Australian jungle!

