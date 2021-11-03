play
Wheelchair access problems at COP26

At COP26, the huge conference about climate change, there has been lots of discussion about whether it has been set up properly so that disabled people can access the event and move around easily.

Organisers at COP were criticised after an Israeli politician could not attend the summit on Monday due to the lack of wheelchair access in Glasgow.

Accessibility is an issue that Newsround's Martin Dougan has also had problems with whilst at the event. Martin has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair.

