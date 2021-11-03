At COP26, the huge conference about climate change, there has been lots of discussion about whether it has been set up properly so that disabled people can access the event and move around easily.

Organisers at COP were criticised after an Israeli politician could not attend the summit on Monday due to the lack of wheelchair access in Glasgow.

Accessibility is an issue that Newsround's Martin Dougan has also had problems with whilst at the event. Martin has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair.

Watch this to find out more...