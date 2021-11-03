Wheelchair access problems at COP26 as Israeli minister unable to join event

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Wheelchair access problems at COP26Wheelchair access problems at COP26

Organisers at COP26 have been criticised after an Israeli politician could not attend the summit on Monday due to a lack of wheelchair access in Glasgow.

Karine Elharrar, Israel's minister of energy and water resources said she was "sad" that accessibility wasn't provided at the event and had to return to her hotel 50 miles away in Edinburgh.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson later apologised to Ms Elharrar, who has muscular dystrophy, and COP organisers tweeted that: "This was a genuine mistake and we have apologised for that. We are pleased to see her in attendance at Cop26 today."

Elharrar told the BBC on Tuesday that she had got into the climate summit "very easily" and it was "quite a different experience".

So what's it like trying to get around COP26 in a wheelchair?

Reuters Karine Elharrar said she could not access the conference grounds on Monday

Accessibility is an issue that Newsround's Martin Dougan has also had problems with while covering events at COP26 in Glasgow this week.

Martin has cerebral palsy and also uses a wheelchair. He has been spending a lot of time in the 'Green Zone' - an area of COP26 where the public can access to see what's happening during the summit.

"Something that I've noticed is if you're able bodied you're able to get to the Green Zone within a minute, maybe two minutes. However, if you've got any mobility issues the journey is a long way, because there are lots of gates and sections that are closed off." Said Martin.

He added: "Meaning that if you have a wheelchair like me, you have to go all the way round, which more than triples the time."

Martin went on to explain that the distance it takes to get to the Green Zone isn't the only accessibility issue experienced by wheelchair users.

"There's only one exit out of this section if you want to leave the Green Zone. The exit itself has a little ramp, but the ramp is rigid, which means it's harder to push up [with your wheelchair].

"I'm very lucky in life because I have the strength enough to get up that ramp," Martin adds, explaining that "for a lot of other people it won't be so easy."

"It's also quite narrow, I've got a skinny wee wheelchair, but if you're someone who's got a wider one then you're really going to struggle too."

What's being done to fix the problem for wheelchair users at COP26?

Newsround's Martin has experienced accesibility issues moving in and out of the Green Zone at Cop26

The UK Environment Secretary, George Eustice said action should be taken following the experience of Israel's Karine Elharrar at COP26 in Glasgow.

He said that: "Most of the other entrances there [is] wheelchair access there. It was because she obviously came to an entrance that didn't have that provision."

However, Martin says that raises some questions over the organisation of the event.

"There are still problems for disabled people here at COP26.

"A big conference like this shouldn't have those issues and it has been embarrassing for the British government to have these problems when the whole world is watching."

Newsround contacted the UK Cabinet Office for a comment on this issue and they said: "We are committed to an inclusive event accessible to all and the venue was designed to facilitate that."

They added that the COP26 permanent structures are fully wheelchair accessible and the venue holds 'gold level accessibility status' and that temporary structures were assessed and rated 'fully compliant'.