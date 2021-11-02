play
Tottenham: Antonio Conte named as new Spurs boss

Last updated at 12:44
Antonio Conte.

Tottenham have appointed former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte as their new manager.

The Premier League club sacked Nuno Espirito Santo on Monday following a 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester United on Saturday.

Conte returns to London after winning the Premier League in his first season at Chelsea in 2016-17 and the FA Cup in his second before he was sacked and joined Inter Milan in 2018.

The Italian went on to lead Inter to their first Serie A title in 11 years before leaving the club at the end of last season.

"We are delighted to announce the appointment of Antonio Conte as our Head Coach on a contract until the summer of 2023, with an option to extend," Spurs said on their twitter account.

Let us know if Conte will be successful at Spurs in the comments.

Harry Kane.
Spurs this season

Conte joins a Spurs team that are eighth in the league table and have already lost five league games. Much has been made of their star striker Harry Kane's performances, having been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City in the summer.

Spurs also have other talented players such as South Korean Son Heung-min and English midfielder Dele Alli, who have both been in inconsistent form this season.

Antonio Conte
The manager merry-go-round!

As a former manager for the Italian national team, Conte was also linked with the Manchester United job recently.

With pressure on current Old Trafford boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following United's 5-0 home defeat to Liverpool, it was Solskjaer's United that bounced back to beat Spurs, opening the door for Conte to replace Nuno at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Nuno Espirito Santo.
Nuno lasted just four months at Spurs

When former boss Jose Mourinho left the club last season, Conte had been in talks with Tottenham during the summer to see if a deal could be agreed to become Spurs' next manager.

But negotiations stopped and Tottenham appointed ex-Wolves boss Nuno at the end of June, with the Portuguese boss, lasting just four months and 17 games in charge.

On Tuesday, Tottenham seemingly announced the appointment of Conte as their manager a little bit too early on their twitter, deleting the post before re-posting some minutes later.

