Should wet wipes be banned?

Wet wipes are disposable cloths used to soak up spills or to clean mucky faces, but now there are calls for them to be banned.

The wipes contain what is known as 'hidden plastics' that don't break down.

It means that - if flushed down the loo - they can end up on our river beds, or cause blockages of our sewer systems.

Fleur Anderson, an MP from the opposition Labour party, says all wet wipes should be banned or changed because of the environmental damage they cause.

She wants a new law to stop companies making and selling wet wipes that contain plastic.

"Ninety percent of wet wipes have actually got plastic in. Lots of people don't realise they're a single use plastic," Anderson says.

"If only the wet wipe companies would just change the way they make wet wipes, and it's very easy to do, then that would be a huge environmental benefit."

The UK government says it is working with manufacturers and water companies to ensure labelling on wipes is clear and to raise awareness about how to throw away wet wipes properly.

Speaking to Newsround, the government's secretary of state for environment, George Eustice said: "The biggest problem we have with wet wipes is because people don't really understand that they have plastic in them, they often will flush them down toilets.

"We also want to change those materials and it's something we're looking closely at."

To flush or not to flush?

In general, you should not flush wet wipes down the toilet.

Some people say the labels are confusing and some wipes are labelled as flushable, but actually won't break down in the sewer system.

The only exception to this rule is if the wipes are labelled as 'Fine to Flush' by Water UK - who say they do not contain any plastic and will dissolve over time.