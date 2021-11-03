play
World's smelliest flower blooms in San Diego

The world's smelliest flower has bloomed in San Diego's Botanical Garden in the US.

The mighty 'Titan arum' is nick-named the 'corpse-flower' because it smells a bit like rotting meat, dog poo or sick - yuck!

"They smell awful," said Ari Novy, the president and CEO of the San Diego Botanic Garden.

"It smells a lot like you saved up your dirty laundry clothes for a couple of weeks. You put them in a garbage bag. You also threw in some dead fish and some rotting hamburgers. And then you put that all by the side of the road somewhere really warm." he said.

The stinky plant has attracted thousands of visitors to the Gardens, as the flower only blooms for around 48 hours.

