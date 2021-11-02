What are your plans for Bonfire Night?

Getty Images

Now that Halloween is out of the way, it's almost time for Bonfire Night!

On 5 November, many people in England, Scotland and Wales celebrate the date with fireworks, bonfires, sparklers and toffee apples.

The tradition marks the anniversary of the Gunpowder Plot when Guy (Guido) Fawkes tried to blow up the House of Parliament.

That was way back in 1605. Nowadays the event often involves fireworks, bonfires and sparklers - but loads of people have their own traditions.

What are you doing to celebrate Bonfire Night?

Are you off to a big organised event? Maybe you're having a party with family or friends? Tell us what you're doing to mark the occasion in the comments below.