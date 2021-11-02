COP26: The Queen urges world leaders to act on climate change

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. "Time for words has now moved to time for action" – watch the Queen's video message to world leaders at COP26

The Queen has urged world leaders at the COP26 summit to act on climate change for future generations.

In a video message on the first day of the conference in Glasgow, The Queen said "the time for words has now moved to the time for action".

She urged leaders to act "for our children and our children's children and those who will follow in their footsteps".

She said she drew "great comfort and inspiration from the relentless enthusiasm of people of all ages - especially the young - in calling for everyone to play their part".

'There is always hope'

Rueters World leaders watched the Queen's message on video

The Queen, who is 95, was going to attend the climate summit in Glasgow, but instead pre-recorded her message after she was given medical advice to rest.

More than 120 world leaders are in Glasgow for the two week summit.

The Queen urged the leaders at COP26 to leave the conference "with a determination, a desire, and a plan, to address the impact of climate change."

She also said: "History has shown that when nations come together in common cause there is always hope."

Who else has been talking at COP26?

Reuters Sir David Attenborough addresses leaders at COP26

Naturalist Sir David Attenborough addressed the conference to say said humanity is already in trouble because of rising carbon levels in the atmosphere and called for carbon emissions to be halved.

He also criticised wealthier nations, saying this was also a story of inequality and that "those who've done the least to cause this problem are being the hardest hit."

"The world is looking to you", he told leaders.

Reuters

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said time is running out and the conference "must mark the beginning of the end" of climate change.

"The longer we fail to act, the worse it gets and the higher the price when we are eventually forced by catastrophe to act," he said.

Reuters Greta Thunberg tells activists politicians are "pretending to take our future seriously"

Speaking outside the conference at a protest Greta Thunberg said politicians are "pretending to take our future seriously".

The climate activist told young protesters that change would not come from politicians at the summit but from individuals showing leadership.

She also criticised the lack of action from world leaders.

"This COP26 is so far just like the previous COPs - and that has led us nowhere, they have led us nowhere."