Star Wars: First trailer for Disney+ Book of Boba Fett series

The first trailer for the new Boba Fett series has dropped and takes us to a corner of the Star Wars galaxy once described as a "wretched hive of scum and villainy".

The phrase, uttered by Obi-Wan Kenobi in the first movie, was a comment on the space underworld full of gangsters, pirates, smugglers and bounty hunters.

Boba Fett very much occupies this world and in the first trailer for The Book of Boba Fett, released by Disney and Lucasfilm, the famous bounty hunter seeks to build his own criminal empire on Tatooine having replaced the crime-lord Jabba the Hutt.

Lucasfilm The trailer begins with a spider-like BT-16 perimeter droid outside of Jabba's palace on Tatooine. The visual effects appear to be stop motion, a technique that was used in the original Star Wars films

The first trailer for the Book of Boba Fett gives us a hint of what to expect from the series and picks up where The Mandalorian series two left off.

When we last we saw Boba and his companion Fennec Shand in the post-credits scene of The Mandalorian, the pair had taken control of Jabba the Hutt's palace on Tatooine.

Now in charge, Fett explains in the trailer that he is no longer a bounty hunter, while an unnamed alien says that he had "heard otherwise".

Lucasfilm Boba played by Temuera Morrison next to his companion Fennec Shand, played by Ming-Na Wen

Adding that Jabba ruled through "fear", Fett says he wants to "rule with respect" rather than fear.

The trailer continues to show Fett and Fennec trying to negotiate a truce with members of Jabba's crime organisation, many of whom don't seem very happy that Boba is now in charge.

"Why speak of conflict when cooperation can make us all rich," Fett says.

What is the Book of Boba Fett?

The Book of Boba Fett is a spinoff of Disney+'s The Mandalorian, the series where Boba was reintroduced to the franchise for the first time after nearly 40 years!

In 1983's Return of the Jedi, Fett's jetpack malfunctioned when it was struck by Han Solo during a battle with Luke Skywalker. The faulty jetpack sent Boba into a spiral, and he eventually fell into the mouth of a giant sand monster known as the Sarlacc.

Many fans presumed that was the last they would see of Boba Fett, until he returned in The Mandalorian. Whether the new series will show or explain how Fett escaped the Sarlacc is unknown.

Lucasfilm Many fans presumed Boba Fett was gone for good after the character was eaten by the Sarlacc monster in Return of the Jedi

Who is Boba Fett?

In his own words, Boba Fett is "a simple man making his way through the galaxy".

An iconic character in the Star Wars universe, Fett was a fearsome bounty hunter in the original movies.

Although in the first trilogy of films Boba was one of the bad guys, in actual fact the bounty hunter is neither good or bad. He's a mercenary, meaning he is paid to do jobs for the Empire, Rebellion or criminals like Jabba the Hutt.

Lucasfilm Boba Fett (right) wears Mandalorian armour like Din Djarin (left)

Boba Fett wears similar armour to the Mandalorian, Din Djarin, because his suit belonged to his father Jango Fett who was also a Mandalorian warrior turned bounty hunter.

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett will stream on Disney+ on 29 December.

The series is one of several spin-off Star Wars shows announced by Disney including the Ahsoka Tano and Cassian Andor TV shows and an Obi-Wan Kenobi series announced for next year.

Are you glad there are lots of Star Wars TV series coming out, or is it all too much? Let us know in the vote below or in the comments.

