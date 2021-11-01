play
COP26: Ask the BBC's environmental expert your questions!

Last updated at 14:08
BBC environment correspondent answers questions on day one of COP

Newsround is at COP26 and for the next week and a half we'll be speaking to climate change experts who are at the summit in Scotland.

One expert is Victoria Gill, the BBC's science and environment correspondent.

She joined Martin in the studio on day one of COP in Glasgow and answered some of his questions.

If you have more questions that you'd like Victoria to answer while we're at COP26, then let us know in the comments below.

Q. What does the BBC's science and environment correspondent mean?

Victoria: "It means I'm here for the entire time trying to figure out what's going on.

"To figure out how all these world leaders and negotiators are going to come together to tackle probably the biggest issue of our time, climate change."

What is COP26? Shanequa is here to take you through it all!
Q. What is climate change?

Victoria: "It's a really important question, 'cause we throw that term around a lot.

"It is how we are changing the climate on this planet, essentially heating the surface of this planet, primarily by burning things like coal, oil and gas; fossil fuels.

"That releases what is called greenhouse gases, they're building up in the atmosphere. That means our atmosphere is trapping more heat on the surface of the Earth, so our Earth is warming up."

Windfarm in the foreground, factory spewing out gasses in the background.Getty Images
Q. Will kids' voices be heard during COP26?

Victoria: "Young people have been huge in getting their voices heard, especially recently.

"I think everybody's familiar with Greta Thunberg - I was in the Youth COP in Milan in Italy, just a month ago and youth delegates from all around the world, youth attendees to that conference brought their proposals and their demands to world leaders to get them into this process.

"So hopefully we'll be hearing lots more from them because this is about the future of our planet and future generations."

Environment Secretary George Eustice answers your questions

COP26: Environment Secretary George Eustice answers your questions

Your Comments

Join the conversation

2 comments

  • How can I help from home?

  • Why is nothing being done to help the people in East Africa who are recovering from war and now have to face droughts and are not being recognised ?

