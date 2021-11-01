Roblox: Why did the game go down this weekend?

Roblox The site is back up again after a weekend-long outage, but what actually happened?

If you were having trouble logging into Roblox this weekend, you weren't alone.

The gaming platform is finally back online after a huge outage which lasted all weekend.

Millions of players were unable to log on between Thursday 28 October to Sunday 31 October.

Roblox's co-founder and CEO David Baszucki has now confirmed that Roblox is working again, saying: "Roblox is back online. Thanks again for your understanding and support."

But what happened?

It started on Thursday 28 October when users reported they were having issues connecting to the game, and eventually it became clear that most players couldn't access it at all.

On Friday 29 October, the official Roblox twitter account posted the following message: "We know you're having issues using Roblox right now. We're sorry and working hard to get things back to normal."

Over the course of the weekend, the game's Twitter account posted regular updates. On Saturday they announced that they'd found the cause of the issue, and it was fixed late Sunday night.

In a tweet, the company said: "Roblox is back online everywhere! Thank you for your continued patience as we get back to normal."

So why did the site go down?

In a post online Roblox CEO David Baszucki said that this particular outage was "especially difficult" and "involved a combination of several factors."

A spokesperson from Roblox told us that it all boiled down to the fact that more servers were connected at their data centre.

Servers are the computers or computer programs that allow websites to run, so if there's an issue with them, there will be an issue with the site they're supporting.

When they added more of these computers, "it caused an overload to the system, which caused the platforms to go down," the spokesperson explained. "There wasn't an increase in usage. It was a change behind the scenes."

Roblox is one of the most popular gaming platforms in the world, with more than 40 million people logging in each day to play it.

David Baszucki also said that: "due to the difficulty in diagnosing the actual bug, recovery took longer than any of us would have liked," and apologised to the community for how long it took everything to get back online.

He said that Roblox will share the actions they will be taking to avoid the same issues happening again in the future, and will be "transparent" about their findings.

The statement also contained reassurances that player's progress data shouldn't have been affected, and everyone should be able to pick up from where they left off.