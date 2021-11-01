play
Roblox: Why did the game go down this weekend?

Last updated at 15:54
Roblox logoRoblox
The site is back up again after a weekend-long outage, but what actually happened?

If you were having trouble logging into Roblox this weekend, you weren't alone.

The gaming platform is finally back online after a huge outage which lasted all weekend.

Millions of players were unable to log on between Thursday 28 October to Sunday 31 October.

Roblox's co-founder and CEO David Baszucki has now confirmed that Roblox is working again, saying: "Roblox is back online. Thanks again for your understanding and support."

But what happened?

What happened?
Tweet from official Roblox account announcing the outage is overRoblox/Twitter
Roblox announced late Sunday night that the site was back up and running

It started on Thursday 28 October when users reported they were having issues connecting to the game, and eventually it became clear that most players couldn't access it at all.

On Friday 29 October, the official Roblox twitter account posted the following message: "We know you're having issues using Roblox right now. We're sorry and working hard to get things back to normal."

Over the course of the weekend, the game's Twitter account posted regular updates. On Saturday they announced that they'd found the cause of the issue, and it was fixed late Sunday night.

In a tweet, the company said: "Roblox is back online everywhere! Thank you for your continued patience as we get back to normal."

So why did the site go down?
Roblox characters in a lineRoblox
You should be able to play the game as normal from today

In a post online Roblox CEO David Baszucki said that this particular outage was "especially difficult" and "involved a combination of several factors."

A spokesperson from Roblox told us that it all boiled down to the fact that more servers were connected at their data centre.

Servers are the computers or computer programs that allow websites to run, so if there's an issue with them, there will be an issue with the site they're supporting.

When they added more of these computers, "it caused an overload to the system, which caused the platforms to go down," the spokesperson explained. "There wasn't an increase in usage. It was a change behind the scenes."

David Baszucki also said that: "due to the difficulty in diagnosing the actual bug, recovery took longer than any of us would have liked," and apologised to the community for how long it took everything to get back online.

He said that Roblox will share the actions they will be taking to avoid the same issues happening again in the future, and will be "transparent" about their findings.

The statement also contained reassurances that player's progress data shouldn't have been affected, and everyone should be able to pick up from where they left off.

Your Comments

16 comments

  • I used to have Roblox and I adored it but my mum made me delete it even though I'm over 7

  • I love roblox I was ABSOULETLY devasted when it shut down I haven’t played roblox for a week and two days ! And i have to say it’s as good as Blue Peter and newsround and even Saturday mash up well some of it !

  • I kept on hearing that Roblox was back but couldn't play till today.

  • The amount of people spamming my messages telling me it was down was insane! Out of my friends, I’m the best at finding the most reliable and important information and they were so worried when Roblox went down!

  • So that's why I couldn't log on!😏....

  • I remember this then my cousin mentioned it and I realised it was world-wide! I heard it shut down because millions of people tried to buy a burrito on roblox…..

  • it’s back!
    My fav games are flicker and Star Wars rp

  • I love Roblox so I was quite annoyed it went down, on the first day I thought my parents were both playing a prank on me and my brother as if they'd changed our passwords. I asked my parents they said no. So I thought we'd been hacked. Hours later, that dreaded tweet came through. Heartbroken. 💔

    What's everyones fav Roblox game?
    Mines Adopt Me

    YellowBanana xoxo

    • strawberry replied:
      Same!😊

  • It wouldn’t let me in! I thought something happend to my account now it will few! :)

    • strawberry replied:
      Same!

  • I ❤️ Roblox

  • I KNEW IT! and I thought my phone was just being weird.

    • Fluffyminion64 replied:
      I thought the same when Roblox told me to log in

