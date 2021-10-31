Still not ready to shake off the Halloween mood? Well we have the perfect cure... cake!

Coinneach, also known as the Hebridean Baker has been baking up a storm in his kitchen with the help of his goddaughter Gabrielle, and shows us how to make some spooky spider cupcakes!

TikTik star Coinneach is from the Isle of Lewis, the furthest north of the Outer Hebrides of Scotland, and his speciality is delicious, hearty and winter warming bakes to get you through the colder months.

Why not give these cupcakes a go?

Make sure you have an adult available to give you a hand, especially when using hot ovens.