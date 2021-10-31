play
Watch Newsround

How to make spooky spider cupcakes

Still not ready to shake off the Halloween mood? Well we have the perfect cure... cake!

Coinneach, also known as the Hebridean Baker has been baking up a storm in his kitchen with the help of his goddaughter Gabrielle, and shows us how to make some spooky spider cupcakes!

TikTik star Coinneach is from the Isle of Lewis, the furthest north of the Outer Hebrides of Scotland, and his speciality is delicious, hearty and winter warming bakes to get you through the colder months.

Why not give these cupcakes a go?

Make sure you have an adult available to give you a hand, especially when using hot ovens.

Watch more videos

How to make spooky spider cupcakes
Video

How to make spooky spider cupcakes

La Palma volcano: What's the latest?
Video

La Palma volcano: What's the latest?

Check out the house that moved across the water!
Video

Check out the house that moved across the water!

Strictly stars reveal the show's big secrets!
Video

Strictly stars reveal the show's big secrets!

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Mounds of wet wipes reshaping the River Thames
Video

Mounds of wet wipes reshaping the River Thames

Meet the puppet raising awareness of child refugees
Video

Meet the puppet raising awareness of child refugees

Supply chains: What are they and how do they work?
Video

Supply chains: What are they and how do they work?

Strange News
Video

Strange News

Astronauts head to desert to prepare for Mars missions
Video

Astronauts head to desert to prepare for Mars missions

Your Planet: Nature and the environment
Video

Your Planet: Nature and the environment

Concussion - is rugby safe for kids?
Video

Concussion - is rugby safe for kids?

Check out the human-carrying drone!
Video

Check out the human-carrying drone!

Top Stories

Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing: Rank this week's dances!

comments
Glaciers

Glacier in Antarctica renamed Glasgow to highlight climate change

comments
Seal pups on the Norfolk coast

Super cute seal pups spotted on the Norfolk coast

comments
Newsround Home