Strictly 2021: Who left the show this weekend?

Judi and Graziano hit the zombie gym but it wasn't enough to save them from the dance off.

Halloween Week on Strictly Come Dancing did not disappoint on Saturday evening.

But once again someone has to leave the competition.

Sadly, it was comedian Judi Love who became the fifth contestant to be eliminated from the show as she faced swimmer Adam Peaty in the dreaded dance off.

Judi Love and her partner Graziano Di Prima had to perform their Cha Cha to Physical by Olivia Newton-John again in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

Adam Peaty and Katya Jones were saved by the four judges

But all four judges agreed that Adam and his partner Katya Jones deserved to remain in the competition after they performed their Viennese Waltz one more time.

After the result was confirmed, Judi said she had loved the experience of Strictly and wanted to take Graziano home!

"I will keep dancing. This has been an amazing experience, a life changing experience, I want to say thank you to all the professional dancers, the judges, the team, everybody!

Graziano and Judi had already been in two dance-offs before this week's show.

"Graziano has supported me, stuck by me, and took me to a place I never thought I could go and so for that I love you so much. Thank you."

Graziano said he had made a friend for life and that Judi was one of the strongest women he had ever met.

Judi had missed the previous week of the show after testing positive for Covid-19.