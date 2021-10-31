COP26: Huge glacier in Antarctica renamed Glasgow to highlight climate change

Pierre Dutrieux/BAS This huge area of glaciers is known as the Getz Ice Shelf

A huge 100km-long glacier in Antarctica has been named 'Glasgow'.

It comes as the Scottish city prepares to host the COP26 event over the next two weeks.

The scientists who chose the name said they wanted the glacier to be a symbol of what is at stake at the important climate change summit.

The glacier in West Antarctica is in a region of the White Continent known to be experiencing rapid melting due to a rise in sea temperatures, caused by climate change.

Eight other nearby glaciers will also be named after cities where important climate reports were issued, or decisions were made. They include Paris, Geneva and Rio.

The names will now be used on future maps, charts and publications.

Why have scientists named the glaciers?

Most of Antarctica, which is the most southerly landmass on Earth, is unnamed. It is the only continent on the planet not permanently inhabited by people.

Map of the newly named glaciers

But the research team studying these areas say they are too important to be known only by co-ordinates. By giving them names, it highlights the issues the areas face.

Scientists around the world agree that by lowering global emissions, and keeping the earth's temperature rise to no higher than 1.5 degrees, we can start to reverse the effects of climate change.

"We know that if we continue on the current emissions path, we're heading for 2.7 degrees of warming (by the end of the century)", said Heather Selley, the scientist who monitors the glaciers using satellite imagery.

ESA The team monitoring the glaciers use the European Union's Sentinel-1 satellite system (seen here in this illustration) to monitor glaciers.

She says this will have a huge impact on the intensity and regularity of events such as droughts, floods and cyclones.

"It's now up to us to decide whether this is the point where humans step up and try to address climate change, or whether it represents a downward spiral with continuing reliance on fossil fuels and the pumping of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere".

The nine newly named glaciers

Geneva is named after the world's first climate conference in 1979.

Rio is for the first Earth Summit in 1992 where the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) was started.

Berlin is named after the first Conference of Parties (COP) in 1995 which looked at the progress of dealing with climate change.

Kyoto remembers the agreement in 1997 that legally bound developed countries to emissions reduction targets.

Bali marks the release of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report in 2007.

Stockholm honours another IPCC report in 2014. This report represented the biggest ever coming together of scientists at the time.

Paris is for the legally binding treaty in 2015 that aimed to limit global temperature rise to well below 2C, preferably below 1.5C.

Incheon marks the meeting of the IPCC in 2018 to consider the special report on the impacts of 1.5 degrees of warming and the difference in risks of going to 2C.

Glasgow hosts the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP26).