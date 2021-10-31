Strictly Come Dancing: Who was your favourite on Halloween week?

The pro dancers kicked off the show with a hilarious 'Good v Evil' themed dance

Strictly was back on Saturday night and this week, it was the famous Halloween special!

The remaining couples wowed us with their spookiest outfits, freakiest hair-dos and scariest makeup.

And if that wasn't enough, they all took to the famous Strictly dance floor in a bid to impress the expert judges.

Actress Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice stunned the judges with their frosty tango to Shivers by Ed Sheeran, scoring the first 40 of the series!

Rose and Giovanni's tango wowed the judges - even Craig! They gave it the perfect score of 40

Not only that, their magical 40 is the earliest any couple has ever scored the top marks in all 19 series of the show!

It also cemented pro-dancer Giovanni as the so-called 'King of Halloween' as he has managed to top the leader board at every Halloween special since he joined the show.

Baker John Waite and his dance partner Johannes Radebe opened the night with a quickstep dressed as werewolves, scoring 33.

It was a complete contrast to Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova's amazingly colourful jive dressed as lobsters! It was enough to earn them 27 points but they finished third from bottom of the leader board.

Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and his professional partner Katya Jones performed a dramatic Viennese waltz (29) with McFly's Tom Fletcher and his partner Amy Dowden's devilish tango just behind them.

Tom's performance to Highway to Hell slightly underwhelmed the judges compared to his previous performances but he still managed to score 7's and an 8, taking his total to 29.

Tilly Ramsay and her professional partner Nikita impressed with their playful cha cha cha, set in a movie theatre. The judges loved the performance and gave her an impressive 35 points.

Trick and Mix anyone? Tilly and Nikita scored 35 out of 40 for their cha cha cha

TV presenter AJ Odudu's Viennese waltz wowed the judges with Motsi Mabuse giving it a 10. They finished second on the leader board with 37 points.

Comedian Judi Love returned to the dancefloor having taken a week off after testing positive for Covid. She and her partner Graziano Di Prima performed their energetic routine inspired by a fitness workout, but finished second from bottom of the leader board with 25 points.

Dan and Nadia dressed up as lobsters for Halloween week - well, they are sort of scary... aren't they?!

CBBC's Rhys Stephenson and his professional partner Nancy Xu performed a War of the Worlds themed paso doble, impressing the audience and judges with the powerful routine - scoring 33.

Sadly, someone has to come bottom of the leader board, and this week that was Dragon's Den Sara Davies and her partner Aljaz Skorjanec. They performed a couple's choice, complete with fire, dragons and chains, but it wasn't enough to impress the judges. They scored just 23 points. (4 + 7 + 6 + 6).

With the results show still to come, we want to hear from you! Which dance couple was your favourite this week? Rank the dances, and drop us a comment after!

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.