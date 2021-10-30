Pupping season has started! Check out these adorable seal pups.

Getty Images They are what you would call 'seal puppy eyes'

Prepare yourselves for some pictures of adorably fluffy seal pups!

These gorgeous little creatures have been spotted on Horsey Beach in Norfolk, marking the start of pupping season for the area's colony of grey seals.

Pupping season, when new babies are born, runs between November and January and is, of course, a time of great interest from the public.

But people are being reminded of the importance of keeping their distance from seals and their offspring.

This area of England's west coast became home to around 2,500 young last winter, which was an increase of around 10% than the previous year.

However, there are strict roped off viewing areas that are monitored by wardens as people are told to stay at least ten metres away from any of the mammals.

A conservation group called Friends of Horsey Seals, warned that if people get too close to the pups it might "cause the mother to abandon her pup, leaving it to starve".

Chairman Peter Ansell said the season can begin slowly but by mid-November they "start popping out all over the place" with hundreds of pups on the sand.

The UK is home to 38% of the entire world's population of grey seals and 30% of the European subspecies of common seals.

Getty Images The public are warned to keep their distance from the marine mammals, including the pups and pregnant female seals.

What to do if you come across a seal Keep your distance so they can't smell, hear or see you.

You can use your camera zoom or binoculars to see them.

Keep your dog on a tight lead!

Never attempt to feed the seals.

Make sure you take all your litter home with you.