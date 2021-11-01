COP26: Environment Secretary George Eustice answers your questions

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Environment Secretary George Eustice answers your questions

MP George Eustice is the government's Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs - in other words he is the person responsible for looking after the environment.

His job plays a major role in our day-to-day life, from the food we eat, and the air we breathe, to the water we drink.

His responsibility is to look after the environment and improve it for the next generation.

He has a big job ahead of him and he will meet representatives from all over the world about climate change at COP26 in Glasgow.

Newsround went to meet him to put your questions about the environment to him. Here's what he had to say...

How serious is the matter of climate change?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Newsround's quick guide to climate change (2015)

"It's a very serious issue" said Mr Eustice, but he thinks that "the world had started to wake up to that in the last 10 years in particular".

Mr Eustice said the government has acted by bringing in a target to phase out the use of petrol and diesel cars by 2030, and further increase the use of renewable energy sources.

When asked about how realistic these targets were, he argued that they were a big challenge:

"We don't have all the answers now. If we did, it would be easy. We do need a lot of other technical answers to come through".

What is the government doing to reduce the amount of plastic in the UK?

Getty Images

Mr Eustice said the most important factor in reducing the use of plastic is public awareness and education.

"The fact it doesn't degrade and often ends up in seas and waters is an issue", he said.

"The really encouraging thing is, I went on one beach clean recently and there wasn't much plastic there for once, where in previous years it's been quite worrying."

Do adults need to do more to help?

Reuters Greta Thunberg launched the Fridays for Future school strike

Mr Eustice said he has been pleased to see how many young people have taken this cause to heart.

But he believes adults, and especially politicians, who are asked to make decisions based on what the public think, can do more.

"This is a really big challenge and this is what [COP26] in Glasgow is all about.

"We are just one country. If we do it alone and the rest of the world doesn't then we won't solve this challenge. It needs the whole world to work together."

Will children have to solve the same problems in 20 years time?

Getty Images Schoolchildren take part in a student climate march

Asked if he can guarantee children won't have to solve the same problems when they're adults in 20 years time, Mr Eustice said: "I think I can."

Adding: "It's in our hands to change things, and it's very important that people have the hope that we can do that.

"My message to you and to all the young people, is you must have hope.

"There is more to be done, a lot has been done so far but it's in our hands to do it and the world recognises how serious this is."