COP26: Five young climate activists hoping to change the world

Getty Images Greta takes part in a march in London ahead of the COP26 climate summit

When a 15-year-old Greta Thunberg began her Friday's for Future marches back in 2018, she probably never imagined she would inspire millions of other young climate activists into action.

Fast forward to 2021, Greta says she has not officially been invited to COP26 as a guest speaker as she believes the organisers do not want someone with such strong views to overshadow the event.

"Many people might be scared that if they invite too many 'radical' young people then it might make them look bad", she told the BBC's Andrew Marr.

However, there will be a number of other young activists attending the event in Glasgow with hopes of using the conference to make a positive impact on the world.

Here are a few to watch out for...