The Queen has been advised to rest for two weeks

Getty Images The Queen has been making official appearances via video link and will deliver her speech at COP26 in this manner too.

The whole country wishes the Queen well, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said, after she was advised by doctors to rest for two more weeks.

She won't take part in any official duties during this time including public appearances or special visits.

But Buckingham Palace say she may take part in "light duties" such as video calls and desk-based activities.

The Queen is 95 years old and recently spent a night in hospital for medical checks after cancelling a planned visit to Northern Ireland.

The prime minister said "the important thing" was the Queen getting some rest.

"I spoke to her Majesty, as I do every week, this week and she's on very good form," Mr Johnson said.

"She's just got to follow the advice of her doctors and get some rest and I think that's the important thing.

"The whole country wishes her well."

Getty Images The Queen hopes to attend the Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in London on Sunday, 14 November.

It was announced on Thursday that she will not be attending COP26, the huge climate conference that starts on Monday.

However, she recorded her important address for the event on Friday.

The Queen's advised rest time also means she will not attend the annual Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, 13 November.

This is an important event where members of the military throughout history are remembered for their service to the country.

However, the Palace said it is her "firm intention" to attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph on Sunday, 14 November.

The BBC's Royal correspondent Jonny Dymond has said the rest time is being seen as a "sensible precaution" and that it appears the Queen is fatigued, rather than ill.

"The Queen has carried out three "virtual" engagements in the last three days and she certainly seemed to enjoy them, at times smiling broadly," he added.