COP26 meaning: What does COP26 stand for?

COP26 The official poster for the rescheduled COP26 summit, but what does COP26 actually mean?

You may have heard that the UK is hosting COP26 - a global United Nations summit about climate change and how countries are planning to tackle it.

It was due to take place in Glasgow in Scotland in November last year, but it was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

COP26 is now taking place in Glasgow between 31 October and 12 November 2021, but what does COP26 actually stand for?

What does COP actually stand for?

COP stands for Conference of the Parties.

The 2021 Glasgow meeting will be the 26th meeting, which is why it's called COP26.

It will be attended by countries that signed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) - a treaty agreed in 1994.

The last conference, COP25, was held in Madrid, Spain, in November 2019 with Greta Thunberg giving a big speech at the event.

What can we expect from COP26?

COP26 will be biggest summit the UK has ever hosted. It is being described as the most significant climate event for years.

Presidents and prime ministers from around the world will be reporting back on progress since the Paris Agreement and, hopefully, there will be some new decisions on how to cut carbon emissions.

Some commitments made in Glasgow could directly affect our daily lives.

For example, environmentalists say big changes to how people live will be needed to hit climate targets, like people driving electric cars, moving away from gas heating, eating less red meat and not taking as many flights in the future.

