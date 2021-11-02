play
Watch Newsround

'Hear how climate change affects my country'

In the UK, climate change is being blamed for the rise in more extreme weather events, but in other parts of the world the affects being seen are even more dramatic.

Newsround has been speaking to young people aged 6-16-years ahead of COP26, the UN's summit on climate change, to find out what they are most concerned about in their home countries.

We heard from kids in the UK, United States, Nigeria, Trinidad and Tobago, China, Oman, Lebanon, Australia, Spain, Portugal, and the Galapagos Islands in Ecuador, South America.

These young people are passionate about the environment, and some are involved in local climate projects through organisations including Association des 3 Herissons and Unesco.

