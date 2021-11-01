play
Watch Newsround

'Dear world leaders - take action on climate change!'

Over the next two weeks, climate change will be a huge topic of discussion, as world leaders gather in Glasgow for COP26, the UN's summit on climate change.

It is hoped that the countries represented will make new commitments to do more to protect the planet.

But those attending are not the only ones who have strong views on the issue. Newsround has been speaking to young people from around the world who have a message for those taking part in the historic event.

They are passionate about the environment, and many are involved in local climate projects through organisations like Association des 3 Herissons and Unesco.

Watch more videos

'Dear world leaders - take action on climate change!'
Video

'Dear world leaders - take action on climate change!'

La Palma volcano: What's the latest?
Video

La Palma volcano: What's the latest?

Check out the house that moved across the water!
Video

Check out the house that moved across the water!

Strictly stars reveal the show's big secrets!
Video

Strictly stars reveal the show's big secrets!

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Mounds of wet wipes reshaping the River Thames
Video

Mounds of wet wipes reshaping the River Thames

Meet the puppet raising awareness of child refugees
Video

Meet the puppet raising awareness of child refugees

Supply chains: What are they and how do they work?
Video

Supply chains: What are they and how do they work?

Strange News
Video

Strange News

Astronauts head to desert to prepare for Mars missions
Video

Astronauts head to desert to prepare for Mars missions

Your Planet: Nature and the environment
Video

Your Planet: Nature and the environment

Concussion - is rugby safe for kids?
Video

Concussion - is rugby safe for kids?

Check out the human-carrying drone!
Video

Check out the human-carrying drone!

Top Stories

COP26 picture of earth
play
2:17

Watch: All you need to know about COP26 in two minutes

Environment Secretary George Eustice answers your questions

Environment Secretary answers YOUR questions

comments
Young activists at COP26

Five young climate activists hoping to change the world at COP26

comments
Newsround Home