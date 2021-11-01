Over the next two weeks, climate change will be a huge topic of discussion, as world leaders gather in Glasgow for COP26, the UN's summit on climate change.

It is hoped that the countries represented will make new commitments to do more to protect the planet.

But those attending are not the only ones who have strong views on the issue. Newsround has been speaking to young people from around the world who have a message for those taking part in the historic event.

They are passionate about the environment, and many are involved in local climate projects through organisations like Association des 3 Herissons and Unesco.