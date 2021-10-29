Comments: What do you want to see happen at COP26? Let us know!

Reuters Prime Minister Boris Johnson will represent the UK at the climate conference

Over the next two weeks, world leaders will come together in Glasgow for a big event called COP26.

It's a really big conference run by the United Nations to talk about climate change and what countries are planning to do to reduce the problem.

Greta Thunberg is giving a big speech at the event.

The last conference, COP25, was held in Madrid, Spain, in November 2019.

Some of the COP conferences have been very significant in making changes. One example is COP21 in Paris in 2015 where something called the Paris Agreement was decided.

It set a goal to keep the global temperature increase "well below" 2C (3.6F) and to try to limit it to 1.5C was agreed to when 195 countries attended.

But at other COP events less progress has been made.

Leaders and climate activists and campaigners are hoping the event in Glasgow will bring about big change.

