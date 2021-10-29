Comments: What do you want to see happen at COP26? Let us know!

play
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will represent the UK at the climate conference

Over the next two weeks, world leaders will come together in Glasgow for a big event called COP26.

It's a really big conference run by the United Nations to talk about climate change and what countries are planning to do to reduce the problem.

Greta Thunberg is giving a big speech at the event.

The last conference, COP25, was held in Madrid, Spain, in November 2019.

Some of the COP conferences have been very significant in making changes. One example is COP21 in Paris in 2015 where something called the Paris Agreement was decided.

It set a goal to keep the global temperature increase "well below" 2C (3.6F) and to try to limit it to 1.5C was agreed to when 195 countries attended.

But at other COP events less progress has been made.

Leaders and climate activists and campaigners are hoping the event in Glasgow will bring about big change.

What do you want to happen at COP26?

  • What decisions would you like world leaders to make ?
  • What areas do you think they should they focus on?
  • What would you not be happy with?

We'd love to hear from you, so let us know your thoughts in the comments below...

  • I want Indonesia to take action against burning forest because the haze is affecting Malaysia almost annually.

  • I want a proper discussion about what everyone is going to start doing right now. No facts or figures, no time-wasting or sugar-coated terminology, just a plan.

