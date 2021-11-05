Meet the newest superheroes on the block: The Eternals.

Marvel has released its latest superhero movie this week, which tells the story of The Eternals - a group of immortal heroes with superhuman powers who have been secretly living on Earth for thousands of years.

The film has had mixed reviews from critics who have watched it, with some saying it's a "thrilling, epic superhero adventure", and others saying it is a bit more serious and complicated than other Marvel films.

"It's not exactly boring - there's always something new to behold - but nor it is particularly exciting, and it lacks the breezy wit of Marvel's best movies." said movie reviewer Steve Rose from The Guardian.

So we sent young reporter Dennis to speak to some of the stars to find out more about the movie, from CGI to schoolwork, and who are their heroes.