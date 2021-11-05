play
Watch Newsround

Marvel fan Dennis meets the stars of the Eternals

Meet the newest superheroes on the block: The Eternals.

Marvel has released its latest superhero movie this week, which tells the story of The Eternals - a group of immortal heroes with superhuman powers who have been secretly living on Earth for thousands of years.

The film has had mixed reviews from critics who have watched it, with some saying it's a "thrilling, epic superhero adventure", and others saying it is a bit more serious and complicated than other Marvel films.

"It's not exactly boring - there's always something new to behold - but nor it is particularly exciting, and it lacks the breezy wit of Marvel's best movies." said movie reviewer Steve Rose from The Guardian.

So we sent young reporter Dennis to speak to some of the stars to find out more about the movie, from CGI to schoolwork, and who are their heroes.

Watch more videos

Marvel fan Dennis meets the stars of the Eternals
Video

Marvel fan Dennis meets the stars of the Eternals

Teenage climate prize finalist says kids should 'go for it'
Video

Teenage climate prize finalist says kids should 'go for it'

BBC environment correspondent answers questions on day one of COP26
Video

BBC environment correspondent answers questions on day one of COP26

World's smelliest flower blooms in San Diego
Video

World's smelliest flower blooms in San Diego

Your Planet
Video

Your Planet

Strictly stars reveal the show's big secrets!
Video

Strictly stars reveal the show's big secrets!

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Mounds of wet wipes reshaping the River Thames
Video

Mounds of wet wipes reshaping the River Thames

Meet the puppet raising awareness of child refugees
Video

Meet the puppet raising awareness of child refugees

Supply chains: What are they and how do they work?
Video

Supply chains: What are they and how do they work?

Strange News: The week's weirdest stories
Video

Strange News: The week's weirdest stories

Astronauts head to desert to prepare for Mars missions
Video

Astronauts head to desert to prepare for Mars missions

Concussion - is rugby safe for kids?
Video

Concussion - is rugby safe for kids?

Check out the human-carrying drone!
Video

Check out the human-carrying drone!

Top Stories

kids
play
2:34

'Dear world leaders - take action on climate change!'

RSPCA-top-5-tips-for-keeping-pets-safe.

How to keep pets safe during fireworks

Pupils in school

Why teachers were so important to kids during pandemic

comments
Newsround Home