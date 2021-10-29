British fishing boat: why is still being held by French Authorities?

Getty Images The Cornelis Gert Jan trawler, which is owned by a Scottish fishing company, has been seized in a port in France.

A British-owned fishing boat has been stopped and confiscated by French authorities in the English Channel.

The boat was found to not have the correct paperwork to fish in that particular part of the English channel.

Another boat was also fined for fishing there too and now lots of French ports could be closed British boats from next week.

This is a difficult situation and has caused tension between France and Britain - two countries who usually co-operate and work together on many political issues.

What happened?

PeterHermesFurian The ocean between the southern coast of England and the northern coast of France is often referred to by the English, as The Channel and to the French, as the French La Manche.

A large trawler called the 'Cornelis Gert Jan' was taken over by French authorities suddenly on Thursday night because it was fishing without a special licence in the English Channel - the body of water between the south coast of England and northern France.

The ship's captain said they did have the correct licence, but it was later discovered that licence had been removed.

The Environment Secretary George Eustice said at the time he was "urgently" investigating the situation.

What happens next and why is this such a big deal?

Fishing in the English Channel, and the rights of UK and European fishing companies was a big talking point during the Brexit negotiations.

It is still very much a tricky subject for the two countries as both feel they have the right to fish in the Channel and therefore can sell the fish they catch to other countries.

France say they could stop UK boats from landing in their ports if the row over fishing licences is not resolved by Tuesday.

The UK government are not happy about this as they say the French are making "disappointing and disproportionate threats".

The French Ambassador, Catherine Colonna, has now been summoned in order to discuss the situation further.

Meanwhile, the captain of the confiscated boat will also have to face a court hearing in France next August.

The Prime Minister has said France remains a "close and strong ally" to the UK.

His spokesman said that Mr Johnson will have a quick meeting with the French President Emmanuel Macron about the issue this weekend at the G20 summit in Rome.

Some political experts think this is just another small row between France and the UK, but others think it could lead to more problems and bigger arguments about Brexit and the trade deals Britain makes from now on.