Halloween: Send us your spooky pics and tell us about your plans

Getty Images

Halloween is here and we want to know if you have a spooktacular weekend planned?

Yes, it's time to dust off your outfits, dig out those cauldrons and carve up your pumpkins!

Are you trick or treating, having a party or seeing your friends for a terrifying time? Or maybe you're getting dressed up and creating a super scary pumpkin.

Whatever you're doing we want to know. Send us your pictures and comments below...

Getty Images Have you carved a pumpkin this year?

Are you ready to send your stuff? upload Send your stuff Tips on what to send us open Don't send: Don't send Personal details

Don't send Stuff with other people

Don't send Anything naughty

Don't send Stuff we didn't ask for Everything you send in has to follow the rules .

A parent can upload your content here. If you cannot see where to upload, click here.

You can also scroll down to the comments and let us know how you're marking Halloween this year.