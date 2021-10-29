play
Halloween: Send us your spooky pics and tell us about your plans

Halloween is here and we want to know if you have a spooktacular weekend planned?

Yes, it's time to dust off your outfits, dig out those cauldrons and carve up your pumpkins!

Are you trick or treating, having a party or seeing your friends for a terrifying time? Or maybe you're getting dressed up and creating a super scary pumpkin.

Whatever you're doing we want to know. Send us your pictures and comments below...

Have you carved a pumpkin this year?

You can also scroll down to the comments and let us know how you're marking Halloween this year.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

2 comments

  • Hi cbbc I am going trick or treating with my bezzie and we’re going all around my small town for max candy load and top sugar rush. I am being a zombie 🧟‍♀️

  • I’ve got a Halloween party later and I’m a skeleton

