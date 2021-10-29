Emma Raducanu: Tennis star donates US Open trophy

Zuma/PA Wire

Emma Raducanu has revealed that she will donate her historic US Open trophy to the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), the group in charge of tennis in Great Britain.

The tennis star presented the trophy as a "little gift" to show her appreciation to the organisation, for helping her so much in her career.

The 18-year-old became the first British woman to win a singles grand slam title for 44 years, when she won the US Open trophy.

Emma said: "I just thought that the LTA have done so much for me I just wanted them to have it as a sign and a big thank you for everything that they've done for me helping me through the young ages."

PA Wire

Emma added: "They played a huge role in my development so it's a little gift."

Emma is currently competing in the Transylvania Open quarter-finals, being held in Romania, where her father is from.

When the Transylvania Open finishes Raducanu hopes to visit her grandma, who still lives in the south eastern European country.

"It is really nice to be here and I really want to extend my stay here. It means so much to me, I just love the country and playing here," said Emma.

"I don't want to leave just yet, I want to see my grandma but just wait a few days, I want to play here in Cluj," she added.