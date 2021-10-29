Women's Euro 2022 draw: England to face Northern Ireland in tournament group stage

PA Media

The Women's Euro 2022 tournament draw has been made and hosts England are set to face Northern Ireland in the group stage of next year's Women's Euros finals.

The two teams are the only representatives in the tournament from the home nations and will meet at Southampton's St Mary's stadium on 15 July.

The pair are in Group A, along with Norway and Austria.

The tournament takes place in England from 6-31 July 2022 and just like this year's men's tournament, will see Wembley Stadium in London hosting the final.

Getty Images England are the fifth-highest ranked side going into the tournament

England

As England are the host nation, they will open the tournament with the first match - the Lionesses will face Austria at Old Trafford in Manchester on 6 July.

England will then face Norway at the Amex Stadium in Brighton on July 11 before playing Northern Ireland in their final group game at St Mary's in Southampton on July 15.

"It's going to be exciting," England defender Lucy Bronze told BBC Sport.

"I think the pressure is there, being the home nation, but it's only what you perceive it to be. We can look at it like 'there are going to be so many more eyes on us' but equally, there are so many more eyes supporting us as well."

Getty Images Euro 2022 will be Northern Ireland's women's team's first major tournament finals in their history

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland play all three of their group games in Southampton, starting with Norway on 7 July, followed by Austria on 11 July and then England, who beat them 4-0 in a World Cup qualifier earlier this month.

"It's exciting," Northern Ireland and Liverpool midfielder Rachel Furness told BBC Sport. "The preparation we've got, having recently played England and recently played Norway, so we have the preparation.

"It was like Christmas waking up this morning. It's fantastic for the country."

Euro 2022 groups: Group A: England, Norway, Austria, Northern Ireland Group B: Germany, Spain, Denmark, Finland Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Russia Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland

Other highlights to look forward to next year are eight-time winners Germany - the world's number three ranked side - facing many people's dark horse Spain in Group B.

Group C also sees two heavyweights come together, with Sweden - the first ever Women's Euros winners in 1984 - and defending champions the Netherlands paired together.

The finals were meant to be played this year, but were delayed by 12 months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

England reached the semi-finals at the last Euros in 2017, losing 3-0 to hosts Netherlands, who then went on to claim the trophy under the management of current Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman.

Euro 2022 will be Northern Ireland's first time playing in the tournament.

England have never gone past the last four in the competition.

Are you excited for Euro 2022? Who do you think will lift the trophy? Let us know in the comments below..